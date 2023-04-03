Reactions to WWE’s Sale to Endeavor and ‘WrestleMania 39’



David and Kaz are joined by Ben Cruz to give their immediate thoughts and reactions to Endeavor officially acquiring WWE (01:39) and to project what it all means for the company’s future.

Then, they break down the entire two-night WrestleMania 39 card in reverse order and attempt to piece together what’s next for the WWE roster, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and more.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Ben Cruz

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS