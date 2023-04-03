 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reactions to WWE’s Sale to Endeavor and ‘WrestleMania 39’

David and Kaz are joined by Ben Cruz to examine what’s next for the company and its roster, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Ben Cruz
David and Kaz are joined by Ben Cruz to give their immediate thoughts and reactions to Endeavor officially acquiring WWE (01:39) and to project what it all means for the company’s future.

Then, they break down the entire two-night WrestleMania 39 card in reverse order and attempt to piece together what’s next for the WWE roster, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and more.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Ben Cruz
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

