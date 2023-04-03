 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Voter Fatigue Hurting Giannis’s Chances to Win MVP? Plus, Kawhi’s Puzzling Second-Half Absence Against the Grizzlies.

The guys close with some predictions on a few upcoming matchups in the Western Conference

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP case and whether or not voter fatigue has impacted his chances to win the award this season (3:16). Next, they talk about the strange decision by the Los Angeles Clippers to sit Kawhi Leonard in the second half of a close game against the Memphis Grizzlies (25:00). Later, the guys close with some predictions on a few upcoming matchups in the Western Conference (40:07).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Who Are the Three Most Interesting Teams in the NFL Draft?

Ahead of the 2023 draft, Sheil and Ben dissect the draft prospects for the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and Detroit Lions

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

The Six Best Matches From ‘WrestleMania 39’

Cody Rhodes attempts to finish the story, Rey Mysterio finally gets his hands on his son Dominik, and Rhea Ripley gets a second chance

By Phil Schneider

National Championship Betting Preview

JJ previews the men’s national championship game between San Diego State and UConn and shares his favorite bets for the game

By John Jastremski

Bayern Hammer Dortmund, Milan Hammer Napoli, and Potter and Rodgers the Latest Premier League Firings

Musa and Ryan also round up a packed weekend of EPL fixtures

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

IT’S A DISGRACE!!! A Weekend of Manager SACKINGS!

The Football Fill-In returns after a hefty week of Premier League action

By Ben Foster
Play

Review of ‘Bad Batch’ Season 2

Jomi Adeniran and Arjuna Ramgopal talk all things Season 2 of Disney+’s show ‘Bad Batch’

By Jomi Adeniran and Arjuna Ramgopal