Is Voter Fatigue Hurting Giannis’s Chances to Win MVP? Plus, Kawhi’s Puzzling Second-Half Absence Against the Grizzlies.

Logan and Raja are back to discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP case and whether or not voter fatigue has impacted his chances to win the award this season (3:16). Next, they talk about the strange decision by the Los Angeles Clippers to sit Kawhi Leonard in the second half of a close game against the Memphis Grizzlies (25:00). Later, the guys close with some predictions on a few upcoming matchups in the Western Conference (40:07).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS