 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Hammer Dortmund, Milan Hammer Napoli, and Potter and Rodgers the Latest Premier League Firings

Musa and Ryan also round up a packed weekend of EPL fixtures

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Arthur Thill ATPImages/Getty Images


Another wild week in a wild season, so Musa and Ryan begin with top-of-the-table clashes in Germany (02:07), where Bayern beat Dortmund in Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge, then Italy and France (12:28), where Milan hammered Napoli and PSG lost at home to Lyon. They then head to the Premier League to round up a packed weekend of fixtures (25:57) and finish up with the news that Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers were fired by Chelsea and Leicester to become the 12th and 13th Premier League managerial departures this season (39:38).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

WWE Sells, Netflix Pulls Back, and the Oscars’ Bold Bid on Theaters

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss Endeavor merging with the WWE and more

By Matthew Belloni

Is Voter Fatigue Hurting Giannis’s Chances to Win MVP? Plus, Kawhi’s Puzzling Second-Half Absence Against the Grizzlies.

The guys close with some predictions on a few upcoming matchups in the Western Conference

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Who Are the Three Most Interesting Teams in the NFL Draft?

Ahead of the 2023 draft, Sheil and Ben dissect the draft prospects for the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, and Detroit Lions

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

The Six Best Matches From ‘WrestleMania 39’

Cody Rhodes attempts to finish the story, Rey Mysterio finally gets his hands on his son Dominik, and Rhea Ripley gets a second chance

By Phil Schneider

National Championship Betting Preview

JJ previews the men’s national championship game between San Diego State and UConn and shares his favorite bets for the game

By John Jastremski

IT’S A DISGRACE!!! A Weekend of Manager SACKINGS!

The Football Fill-In returns after a hefty week of Premier League action

By Ben Foster