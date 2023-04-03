Bayern Hammer Dortmund, Milan Hammer Napoli, and Potter and Rodgers the Latest Premier League Firings

Another wild week in a wild season, so Musa and Ryan begin with top-of-the-table clashes in Germany (02:07), where Bayern beat Dortmund in Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge, then Italy and France (12:28), where Milan hammered Napoli and PSG lost at home to Lyon. They then head to the Premier League to round up a packed weekend of fixtures (25:57) and finish up with the news that Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers were fired by Chelsea and Leicester to become the 12th and 13th Premier League managerial departures this season (39:38).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
