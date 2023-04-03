‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Instant Reactions



Grab your swords and long bows, then come along and join Steve and Jomi as they dive into Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The guys get into the nuts and bolts of the film, some of their favorite scenes, and what other board games they feel can get the big-screen treatment (40:00). Later, Steve leads Jomi and Kerm on a dungeons and dragons journey of their own (50:00).

Hosts: Jomi Adineran and Steve Ahlman

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

