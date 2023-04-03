Sit Your Punk Ass Down and Enjoy the Game



The Full Go returns as Jason and the crew celebrate the return of producer Tony before turning to the conversation surrounding Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese following LSU’s win over Iowa in the women’s national championship game (01:24). With the first weekend of baseball in the books, Jason discusses what he saw from the White Sox and Cubs (32:52). Next, he recaps the Bulls’ impressive win over the Grizzlies on Sunday (41:24). After hearing more hecklers in professional sports and seeing people going after athletes in excessive ways, Jason questions the motive behind these acts (51:36). Also, he reacts to the NBA’s new CBA deal, which was finalized just before the deadline (01:06:10).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

