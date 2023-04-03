 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stanton Powers Yankees to Series Win, Senga Shines in Debut, and Knicks Clinch the Playoffs

Plus, JJ tests his trivia skills once again, callers talk Jets, Yankees, and UConn, and more!

By John Jastremski
New York Mets v Miami Marlins


(2:00) — YANKEES: The Bronx Bombers get their first series win behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton’s bats.

(4:44) — METS: Kodai Senga fights back during his Met debut, prompting a win 5-1 over the Marlins.

(7:45) — KNICKS: The Knicks clinch the playoffs after missing the playoffs in 2022, and now shift their focus toward the Cavaliers.

(10:02) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the Final Four and looks ahead to the national title game between UConn and San Diego State.

(12:58) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Yankees, and UConn.

(21:59) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

