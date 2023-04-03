Stanton Powers Yankees to Series Win, Senga Shines in Debut, and Knicks Clinch the Playoffs



(2:00) — YANKEES: The Bronx Bombers get their first series win behind Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton’s bats.

(4:44) — METS: Kodai Senga fights back during his Met debut, prompting a win 5-1 over the Marlins.

(7:45) — KNICKS: The Knicks clinch the playoffs after missing the playoffs in 2022, and now shift their focus toward the Cavaliers.

(10:02) — MARCH MADNESS: JJ recaps the Final Four and looks ahead to the national title game between UConn and San Diego State.

(12:58) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Yankees, and UConn.

(21:59) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

