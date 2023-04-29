 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Warriors’ Title Chances, LeBron’s Playoff Run, and What to Make of Giannis’s Postgame Comments

Plus the Timberwolves, Nuggets-Suns, and ranking the remaining playoff teams

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Six Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Austin and Pausha are together in Florida for their first ever in-person recording! The guys kick things off discussing Austin’s and the Timberwolves’ season and playoff run (2:20). Then, they turn their attention to the Nuggets-Suns second-round series (8:00), the Warriors potentially winning it all again (12:0), and what to make of Lakers-Grizzlies (14:40). Later, they highlight their favorite guards to watch, touch on Giannis’s comments in the media after being eliminated by the Heat, and rank the remaining playoff teams (35:34).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

