Warriors’ Title Chances, LeBron’s Playoff Run, and What to Make of Giannis’s Postgame Comments

Austin and Pausha are together in Florida for their first ever in-person recording! The guys kick things off discussing Austin’s and the Timberwolves’ season and playoff run (2:20). Then, they turn their attention to the Nuggets-Suns second-round series (8:00), the Warriors potentially winning it all again (12:0), and what to make of Lakers-Grizzlies (14:40). Later, they highlight their favorite guards to watch, touch on Giannis’s comments in the media after being eliminated by the Heat, and rank the remaining playoff teams (35:34).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
