The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Career Advice for Roman Reigns, the NBA Version of CM Punk, and the Global Superstar Debate

On another episode of the world-renowned Friday Something, the maj ones Rosenberg and SGG discuss the following:
- What defines a “global superstar” (6:40)
- Why SGG disagrees with the rollout of the new WWE Heavyweight Championship (15:28)
- SGG’s thoughts on CM Punk’s backstage appearance at Raw (30:39)
- Why the Cheap Heat gang is confident they won the Ringer Wrestling draft (34:05)
And Rosenberg issues some career advice to Roman Reigns. Plus, the guys open the mailbag (45:34).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS