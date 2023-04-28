 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

10 Transfers That Will Define the 2022-23 Premier League Season

James Allcott, Lawrence ‘Buvey,’ and @Rimedi discuss what Mudryk flopping means for Chelsea’s transfer strategy and how good Gabriel Jesus is

By James Lawrence Allcott
Chelsea FC v Brentford FC - Premier League Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images


James Allcott sits down with Lawrence “Buvey” and @Rimedi to speak about the biggest transfers made in the Premier League this season and what their effects are. What does Mudryk flopping mean for Chelsea’s transfer strategy? How good is Gabriel Jesus? What has his effect been? And many other transfers are discussed in The Ripple Effect.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Lawrence “Buvey” and Rimedi
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production Supervision: Jonathan Fisher

