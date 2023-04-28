NBA Playoff Talk: Celtics Escape Hawks, Milwaukee’s Choke Job, and Round 2 Previews

Verno and KOC begin the episode by recapping the Celtics’ series win over the Hawks (01:57). Will this type of competitiveness remain for their series between the 76ers? The Bucks got eliminated by the Heat after a master-class offensive performance by Jimmy Butler and several head coaching blunders by Mike Budenholzer (14:50). The guys discuss Bud’s future with the Bucks and debate whether Giannis should be held more accountable after his terrible fourth quarter. After an impressive first-round showing by the Knicks, the guys are excited to watch them take on the Heat in the second round (45:10). Can the Knicks make it to the East finals? They also preview the Game 6 matchups in Kings-Warriors and Lakers-Grizzlies as well as the second-round series between the Suns and Nuggets (51:41).
Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez
