NBA Playoff Talk: Celtics Escape Hawks, Milwaukee’s Choke Job, and Round 2 Previews

Plus, the guys discuss Bud’s future with the Bucks

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Verno and KOC begin the episode by recapping the Celtics’ series win over the Hawks (01:57). Will this type of competitiveness remain for their series between the 76ers? The Bucks got eliminated by the Heat after a master-class offensive performance by Jimmy Butler and several head coaching blunders by Mike Budenholzer (14:50). The guys discuss Bud’s future with the Bucks and debate whether Giannis should be held more accountable after his terrible fourth quarter. After an impressive first-round showing by the Knicks, the guys are excited to watch them take on the Heat in the second round (45:10). Can the Knicks make it to the East finals? They also preview the Game 6 matchups in Kings-Warriors and Lakers-Grizzlies as well as the second-round series between the Suns and Nuggets (51:41).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

