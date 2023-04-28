We Talk To Niall Horan! Plus, Mailbag Questions.

Nora and Nathan talk with Niall Horan about his forthcoming album The Show and the second single off of it, “Meltdown” (1:00). Then they open up the mailbag to answer questions like: Will Taylor Swift release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) soon (20:51)? Which surprise songs have they been most sad to miss on the Eras Tour (1:00:39)? And how do they think Taylor’s recent breakup might affect her music and tour (1:06:33)?
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Niall Horan
Producer: Kaya McMullen
