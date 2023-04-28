 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We Talk To Niall Horan! Plus, Mailbag Questions.

And more on whether Taylor Swift will release ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ soon, which surprise songs they’ve been most sad to miss on the Eras Tour, and how Taylor’s recent breakup might affect her music and tour

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Houston, TX Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management


Nora and Nathan talk with Niall Horan about his forthcoming album The Show and the second single off of it, “Meltdown” (1:00). Then they open up the mailbag to answer questions like: Will Taylor Swift release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) soon (20:51)? Which surprise songs have they been most sad to miss on the Eras Tour (1:00:39)? And how do they think Taylor’s recent breakup might affect her music and tour (1:06:33)?

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Niall Horan
Producer: Kaya McMullen

