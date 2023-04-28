 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top Five Coming-of-Age Movies and ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’

Plus, there is talk of Disney’s upcoming live-action film ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Lionsgate


Judy Blume’s beloved 1970 classic of young adult fiction has finally hit the big screen. Sean and Amanda discuss that, along with Disney’s new Peter Pan and Wendy live-action adaptation (1:00) before sharing their top five favorite coming-of-age films (29:00). Then, Sean is joined by writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig to discuss making Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (1:06:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Kelly Fremon Craig
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

