Manchester City Beat Arsenal. Is That It for Premier League Title Race?



It’s a quick one today, as Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to chat about Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal to move two points behind the Gunners, with two games in hand. There’s praise for Guardiola and his side, but flowers go to Kevin de Bruyne, before they praise some other good performances this week and recap the midweek results in the Premier League.

Host: Ian Wright

Guest: Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

