Manchester City Beat Arsenal. Is That It for Premier League Title Race?

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to chat about Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal 

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images


It’s a quick one today, as Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to chat about Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal to move two points behind the Gunners, with two games in hand. There’s praise for Guardiola and his side, but flowers go to Kevin de Bruyne, before they praise some other good performances this week and recap the midweek results in the Premier League.

Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

