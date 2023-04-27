 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paramore With Ira Madison III

Writer and podcaster Ira Madison III joins to discuss how Paramore found their way into so many hearts and minds.

By Yasi Salek
2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival - Night One Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images


Paramore exploded into the popular consciousness in the mid-aughts only a couple of short years after forming, releasing their first records while the members were still hovering between teenagerdom and adulthood. Through all the push and pull, this band has managed to grow and continue to put out compelling music with an evolving sound. We are joined by the amazing and prolific writer and podcaster Ira Madison III to discuss how Paramore found their way into so many hearts and minds.

Follow Ira Madison III on Twitter: @iramadisonthree

Listen to the songs we detail in the episode HERE.

