Jimmy Butler Sends the Bucks Home (Again), the Knicks Bully the Cavs, and More From Wednesday’s Playoff Slate

Justin, Rob, and Wos react to Wednesday night’s games starting with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat coming back again against the Milwaukee Bucks to close out the series in five games

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos react to all the craziness that happened during Wednesday night’s games starting with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat coming back again against the Milwaukee Bucks to close out the series in five games. They discuss another Jimmy Butler legacy game, the future of Mike Budenholzer, and more. Then they move on to the Warriors winning their biggest road game of the year to take a 3-2 series lead. They discuss the big games some of the role players for the Warriors had, Draymond’s role off the bench, and the impact of De’Aaron Fox’s injury (34:36). After that they discuss the Knicks closing out the Cavs in five games by talking about how impressive the Knicks were, how disappointing the Cavs were, where the Cavs go from here, and a brief look ahead to the Knicks’ matchup with the Heat in the second round (41:20). They wrap up with the Grizzlies dominating the second half and making the series 3-2 (1:01:15).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Austin Gayle and Benjamin Cruz

