Man City Crushes Arsenal’s Title Hopes, Plus U.S. Soccer Hires a Sporting Director!

Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr discuss the fallout from Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal that effectively ended the EPL title race, how to evaluate Arsenal’s season, and whether this could be the greatest Man City team of all time (1:50). Next, they break down the early lines in the two Champions League semifinals, including why they’ve got faith in Real Madrid and A.C. Milan (20:52). Then, they discuss U.S. Soccer hiring Matt Crocker as the new sporting director and what that means for the next coach (25:24), before closing out the show with their best bets (36:20).
Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify