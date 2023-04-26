 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Man City Crushes Arsenal’s Title Hopes, Plus U.S. Soccer Hires a Sporting Director!

Steve and Paul also discuss the two Champions League semifinals and which teams they think will be victorious

By Steve Ceruti
Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr discuss the fallout from Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Arsenal that effectively ended the EPL title race, how to evaluate Arsenal’s season, and whether this could be the greatest Man City team of all time (1:50). Next, they break down the early lines in the two Champions League semifinals, including why they’ve got faith in Real Madrid and A.C. Milan (20:52). Then, they discuss U.S. Soccer hiring Matt Crocker as the new sporting director and what that means for the next coach (25:24), before closing out the show with their best bets (36:20).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

‘Survivor’ Season 44, Episode 9

Tyson and Riley chat about this episode’s dramatic tribal council, the rice challenge, and more

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Will Joel Embiid Be Ready For Game 1 of the Second Round?

Chris and Raheem discuss how much Embiid’s injury could affect the 76ers’ title chances

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Midnight Court: ‘Infinity War’ vs. ‘Endgame,’ Plus the Problem With ‘The Flash’

The Boys discuss the difficulties of covering a film that features a star as controversial as Ezra Miller, and more

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

Breaking Down the Taylor Swift–Fernando Alonso Dating Rumors, and an Azerbaijan Grand Prix Preview

Plus, Spanners stops by to join in on the Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview

By Megan Schuster and Nora Princiotti

The Most Intriguing Draft Slots and the Latest News Roundup

Nora, Steven, and Sheil host a draft of their own by picking the most exciting draft positions headed into Thursday’s draft

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more

Brand-Exclusive PLEs Returning? Plus, ‘Ringer Wrestling Show’ Draft Results Are In!

The guys also discuss CM Punk’s ‘Raw’ visit, Shane McMahon’s training regimen, and the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more