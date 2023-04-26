Brand-Exclusive PLEs Returning? Plus, ‘Ringer Wrestling Show’ Draft Results Are In!



The Rock has an energy drink? Only Ben has heard of this, but Brian and Khal haven’t (1:34)! Then they discuss the following headlines:

CM Punk’s Raw visit a publicity stunt? (5:17)

WWE potentially looking at brand-exclusive premium live events (15:00)

Shane McMahon training with Derrick Henry after tearing his quad (21:47)

They also react to Dip’s take on the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and share their thoughts on the design (27:19). Then, with the WWE draft coming up, they reveal Wednesday Worldwide’s picks in The Ringer Wrestling Show’s fantasy draft (42:55). They close the show with highlights from NXT (59:12) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (105:57).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

