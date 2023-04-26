 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brand-Exclusive PLEs Returning? Plus, ‘Ringer Wrestling Show’ Draft Results Are In!

The guys also discuss CM Punk’s ‘Raw’ visit, Shane McMahon’s training regimen, and the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
The Rock has an energy drink? Only Ben has heard of this, but Brian and Khal haven’t (1:34)! Then they discuss the following headlines:

  • CM Punk’s Raw visit a publicity stunt? (5:17)
  • WWE potentially looking at brand-exclusive premium live events (15:00)
  • Shane McMahon training with Derrick Henry after tearing his quad (21:47)

They also react to Dip’s take on the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and share their thoughts on the design (27:19). Then, with the WWE draft coming up, they reveal Wednesday Worldwide’s picks in The Ringer Wrestling Show’s fantasy draft (42:55). They close the show with highlights from NXT (59:12) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (105:57).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

