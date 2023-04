Ian and Ryan are joined by special guests Shaun Wright-Phillips and Noel Gallagher, recorded live at Spotify HQ the night before Manchester City vs. Arsenal. They look ahead to the game, chat about Arsenal’s and Manchester City’s seasons so far, how this title race compares to previous seasons’, what it takes to play in a title showdown, what their team talks would be, and much more!

