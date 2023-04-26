Can Men and Women Be Friends in the ‘When Harry Met Sally …’ Universe?



This week, Erika and Steven start our series on depictions of platonic friendships between men and women in pop culture with one of the most iconic tone-setting movies on the topic, When Harry Met Sally … (00:30). Then Erika sits down with Ringer rom-com expert Juliet Litman to talk about how this movie’s depiction of friendship affected her own ideas about relationships (14:10).

If you have thoughts about When Harry Met Sally …, opinions on other depictions of platonic friendships we should explore, or any other questions or suggestions for the show, send us an email at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello

Guest: Juliet Litman

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher