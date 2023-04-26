 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can Men and Women Be Friends in the ‘When Harry Met Sally …’ Universe?

Juliet joins the pod to discuss how the iconic 1989 rom-com shaped her ideas about relationships

By Erika Ramirez and Juliet Litman
Castle Rock Entertainment


This week, Erika and Steven start our series on depictions of platonic friendships between men and women in pop culture with one of the most iconic tone-setting movies on the topic, When Harry Met Sally … (00:30). Then Erika sits down with Ringer rom-com expert Juliet Litman to talk about how this movie’s depiction of friendship affected her own ideas about relationships (14:10).

If you have thoughts about When Harry Met Sally …, opinions on other depictions of platonic friendships we should explore, or any other questions or suggestions for the show, send us an email at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guest: Juliet Litman
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

The Latest

The “I Can Fix Him” Era of QB Scouting Is Alive and Well—Especially in This Draft Class

Toolsy, unpolished quarterback prospects were once seen as massive risks. Now, it’s becoming riskier not to take them. What caused this change? And what does it mean for Anthony Richardson and Will Levis?

By Steven Ruiz

An Epic Celtics Collapse With Michael Pina

Plus, Khari Thompson on what the Pats should do with pick 14 in the NFL draft

By Brian Barrett and Michael Pina

NFL Draft Questions, a Celtics Choke, Butler’s Crazy Career and a Nut Punch Draft

The guys also react to the Aaron Rodgers trade and break down what it means for the Jets and Packers

By Bill Simmons, Ben Solak, and 3 more

‘Beyond the Arc’: Jimmy Buckets’s Monster Performance, the Lakers’ 3-1 Series Lead, and the State of the Sixers

Plus, Chris Ryan joins Kevin to identify the next Lauri Markkanen

By Kevin O'Connor, Chris Vernon, and 1 more

The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the Bad Bunny Takeover

Plus, who is the greatest combat sports athlete of all time?

By Peter Rosenberg

Jimmy Butler Is That Dude. Plus, TNT’s Adam Lefkoe on the NBA Playoffs and His Best Shaq and Barkley Stories.

Lefkoe talks ‘Inside the NBA,’ why he doesn’t have confidence in his Sixers, and the NFL draft

By Ryen Russillo