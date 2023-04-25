The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the Bad Bunny Takeover

On today’s episode, we get a full hour of Diperstein! Together, he and Rosenberg discuss:
- Bad Bunny and why this is the biggest celebrity involvement we’ve ever seen in the history of pro wrestling (2:25)
- What to make of CM Punk hanging out backstage at Raw (10:14)
- Triple H’s announcement of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and why the guys are so excited about it (12:38)
- What are we doing with Omos?
- The latest AEW action and why it deserves your attention (38:02)
Plus, mailbag (49:45), Rosenberg’s poor tie etiquette, and Troy the Goy returns to talk about his love life (1:01:43).
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
