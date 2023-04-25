 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the Bad Bunny Takeover

Plus, who is the greatest combat sports athlete of all time?

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


On today’s episode, we get a full hour of Diperstein! Together, he and Rosenberg discuss:

  • Bad Bunny and why this is the biggest celebrity involvement we’ve ever seen in the history of pro wrestling (2:25)
  • What to make of CM Punk hanging out backstage at Raw (10:14)
  • Triple H’s announcement of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and why the guys are so excited about it (12:38)
  • What are we doing with Omos?
  • The latest AEW action and why it deserves your attention (38:02)

Plus, mailbag (49:45), Rosenberg’s poor tie etiquette, and Troy the Goy returns to talk about his love life (1:01:43).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

