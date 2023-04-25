 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Should We Be Surprised By What Jimmy Butler and LeBron James Did?

Seerat and Michael share their reactions to Jimmy Butler’s amazing performance in the Heat’s win over the Bucks on Monday night

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


Seerat and Michael begin the pod by sharing their reactions to Jimmy Butler’s amazing performance in the Heat’s win over the Bucks on Monday night despite Milwaukee’s physical advantages. They discuss the Bucks’ mindset since they’re down 3-1 and some of the concerns they have for Miami going forward in the series (9:18) Next, they dissect the Lakers’ gritty win over the Grizzlies, which was fueled by LeBron James’s vintage playmaking down the stretch (25:48). They touch on the sloppy tactics by Memphis and debate the potency of L.A.’s role players since the trade deadline (35:02). They end the pod wondering whether De’Aaron Fox’s injury is forecasting a Lakers-Warriors Round 2 matchup (39:17).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

NFL Draft Preview and NHL Playoff Futures

Tate Frazier hosts Kevin Clark to preview the NFL draft and more. Plus, Katie Baker joins the show to discuss the biggest story lines from the NHL.

By Tate Frazier

The Most Important Thing Most Americans Misunderstand About Insomnia

Derek and Dr. Jade Wu discuss Americans’ anxiety about sleep and the connection between sleep and health

By Derek Thompson

Tucker and Don’s Exits, and the Case for Reparations for White People

Van and Rachel react to the breaking news about Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon leaving their respective networks

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Melanie Lynskey and Kate Winslet’s Friendship Breakup, T-Swift’s Dating Rumors, Sofia Richie’s Wedding, and More

Juliet and Amanda also discuss the Arnault family in its French ‘Succession’ era

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Aaron Rodgers Is Officially a NY Jet, Plus Rangers-Devils Tied at Two

Sean Fennessey returns to discuss the Jets landing Aaron Rodgers, and JJ discusses the Rangers and Devils being tied at two games apiece

By John Jastremski

The 1990s Summer Blockbuster Movie Draft

Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan reunite for a draft of the summer blockbusters of the ’90s

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more