Should We Be Surprised By What Jimmy Butler and LeBron James Did?

Seerat and Michael begin the pod by sharing their reactions to Jimmy Butler’s amazing performance in the Heat’s win over the Bucks on Monday night despite Milwaukee’s physical advantages. They discuss the Bucks’ mindset since they’re down 3-1 and some of the concerns they have for Miami going forward in the series (9:18) Next, they dissect the Lakers’ gritty win over the Grizzlies, which was fueled by LeBron James’s vintage playmaking down the stretch (25:48). They touch on the sloppy tactics by Memphis and debate the potency of L.A.’s role players since the trade deadline (35:02). They end the pod wondering whether De’Aaron Fox’s injury is forecasting a Lakers-Warriors Round 2 matchup (39:17).
Hosts: Seerat Sohi and Michael Pina
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins
