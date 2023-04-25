Man City Vs. Arsenal Title Decider: How We Got Here

James Allcott is joined by Lawrence “Buvey” and Harry Symeou to discuss the huge moments that have led to the chaotic circumstances of this Premier League season. Where does this start? Does it stem from Arteta signing for Arsenal back in 2011? When did Pep decide to bring in Haaland? What part do Liverpool play in the title race? All discussed in this week’s episode of The Ripple Effect.
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Lawrence “Buvey” and Harry Symeou
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
