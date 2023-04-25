Not Taking LeBron for Granted, Jimmy Buckets at It Again, and the Kings’ Missed Opportunity



The Lakers win Game 4 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies as Verno and KOC recap the Lakers’ overtime win (01:06). The guys discuss the unbelievable performance that Jimmy Butler had as the Heat took down the Bucks and a returning Giannis to also take a 3-1 series lead (23:44). Despite sweeping the Nets, the 76ers still don’t look impressive when compared to their next potential playoff opponent, the Celtics (43:10). The Timberwolves avoided a sweep against the Nuggets thanks to the efforts of Anthony Brown as the guys rave about Ant’s performance as well as the T-Wolves’ future with him as the focal point (53:39). Next, the guys discuss how the Knicks are exploiting the Cavs’ weakness en route to a 3-1 series lead (01:03:00). The Kings missed their opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead against the Warriors over the weekend and now have to deal with an injury to De’Aaron Fox (01:12:58). Also, the guys congratulate Lauri Markkanen for winning this year’s Most Improved Player award and discuss the Rockets’ hiring of Ime Udoka (01:23:59).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

