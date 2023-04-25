 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Not Taking LeBron for Granted, Jimmy Buckets at It Again, and the Kings’ Missed Opportunity

Also, the guys congratulate Lauri Markkanen for winning this year’s Most Improved Player award and discuss the Rockets’ hiring of Ime Udoka

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images


The Lakers win Game 4 and take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies as Verno and KOC recap the Lakers’ overtime win (01:06). The guys discuss the unbelievable performance that Jimmy Butler had as the Heat took down the Bucks and a returning Giannis to also take a 3-1 series lead (23:44). Despite sweeping the Nets, the 76ers still don’t look impressive when compared to their next potential playoff opponent, the Celtics (43:10). The Timberwolves avoided a sweep against the Nuggets thanks to the efforts of Anthony Brown as the guys rave about Ant’s performance as well as the T-Wolves’ future with him as the focal point (53:39). Next, the guys discuss how the Knicks are exploiting the Cavs’ weakness en route to a 3-1 series lead (01:03:00). The Kings missed their opportunity to take a 3-1 series lead against the Warriors over the weekend and now have to deal with an injury to De’Aaron Fox (01:12:58). Also, the guys congratulate Lauri Markkanen for winning this year’s Most Improved Player award and discuss the Rockets’ hiring of Ime Udoka (01:23:59).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

