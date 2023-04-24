Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Out, the ESPN Layoffs, and RIP BuzzFeed News

Bryan and David dive into recent news that Tucker Carlson and Fox News, as well as Don Lemon and CNN, have parted ways (0:42), and they discuss what this means for all parties involved. Then, they provide more details behind ESPN’s layoffs (23:21) and the announcement that BuzzFeed News will be shutting down (35:52), before weighing in on the media’s current stance on Ron DeSantis’s chances in a Republican primary against Trump (43:00). They then wrap things up with an NBA conversation focused on the need for a new word for “midsection” (52:55). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes
