 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Out, the ESPN Layoffs, and RIP BuzzFeed News

The guys also discuss Ron DeSantis’s chances in a Republican primary against Donald Trump

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images


Bryan and David dive into recent news that Tucker Carlson and Fox News, as well as Don Lemon and CNN, have parted ways (0:42), and they discuss what this means for all parties involved. Then, they provide more details behind ESPN’s layoffs (23:21) and the announcement that BuzzFeed News will be shutting down (35:52), before weighing in on the media’s current stance on Ron DeSantis’s chances in a Republican primary against Trump (43:00). They then wrap things up with an NBA conversation focused on the need for a new word for “midsection” (52:55). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Another Executive Sex Scandal? How NBCU Can Pick Up the Pieces.

Matt and Lucas discuss CEO Jeff Shell’s resignation after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship

By Matthew Belloni

Three Draft Predictions and Draft Over/Unders

Sheil and Ben kick off NFL draft week with some thoughts on how the draft will play out

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

The Warriors Even the Series 2-2, Ejections in the NBA Playoffs, and the ‘Snowfall’ Series Finale

Logan and Raja also preview Monday’s Game 4 matchups between Milwaukee and Miami and Memphis and Los Angeles

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Newcastle Dismantle Spurs, Who Then Fire Stellini. Dortmund Go to the Top of the Bundesliga, and Much More.

Musa and Ryan also do a quick roundup around Europe, including the Women’s Champions League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Potential CM Punk Matches at AEW All In? (Featuring Phil Schneider)

Plus, Kaz relishes the Knicks’ huge playoff win

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

Arsenal and Chelsea Have All to Play For in the UWCL

The crew also reflects on a chaotic weekend at the bottom of the WSL and Bristol City’s promotion back to the top flight

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes