The Warriors Even the Series 2-2, Ejections in the NBA Playoffs, and the ‘Snowfall’ Series Finale

Logan and Raja are back to discuss how the Golden State Warriors tied the series against the Sacramento Kings and what sets the two teams apart before they look ahead at Game 5 (2:00). Next, the guys talk about how this year’s NBA playoffs have been officiated and how the league has handled recent ejections (37:00). Later, they preview Monday’s Game 4 matchups between Milwaukee and Miami and Memphis and Los Angeles (49:00). Finally, Kerm joins the guys for the final Snowfall talk (58:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS