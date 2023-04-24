 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Warriors Even the Series 2-2, Ejections in the NBA Playoffs, and the ‘Snowfall’ Series Finale

Logan and Raja also preview Monday’s Game 4 matchups between Milwaukee and Miami and Memphis and Los Angeles

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss how the Golden State Warriors tied the series against the Sacramento Kings and what sets the two teams apart before they look ahead at Game 5 (2:00). Next, the guys talk about how this year’s NBA playoffs have been officiated and how the league has handled recent ejections (37:00). Later, they preview Monday’s Game 4 matchups between Milwaukee and Miami and Memphis and Los Angeles (49:00). Finally, Kerm joins the guys for the final Snowfall talk (58:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Newcastle Dismantle Spurs, Who Then Fire Stellini. Dortmund Go to the Top of the Bundesliga, and Much More.

Musa and Ryan also do a quick roundup around Europe, including the Women’s Champions League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Potential CM Punk Matches at AEW All In? (Featuring Phil Schneider)

Plus, Kaz relishes the Knicks’ huge playoff win

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

Arsenal and Chelsea Have All to Play For in the UWCL

The crew also reflects on a chaotic weekend at the bottom of the WSL and Bristol City’s promotion back to the top flight

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

WREXHAM PROMOTED! Arsenal’s Title Hopes Over? TFFI 34.

Ben also talks about Newcastle smashing Tottenham 6-1 and the race for survival getting all that much closer

By Ben Foster

The Secret to the Knicks’ Success? They’re Winging It.

New York has seized a 3-1 lead on Cleveland by thinking small and unveiling a new offensive wrinkle that’s giving the Cavaliers fits

By Kevin O'Connor

Nine Thoughts on the Lakers, Dame to Brooklyn, and the NBA’s First Round

What’s the biggest key to LeBron James and Co. beating Memphis? Plus, thoughts on the return of Draymond Green, the 76ers’ biggest X factor, and why Damian Lillard on the Nets makes too much sense not to happen this summer.

By Michael Pina