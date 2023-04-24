Newcastle Dismantle Spurs, Who Then Fire Stellini. Dortmund Go to the Top of the Bundesliga, and Much More.

Musa and Ryan begin with a quick roundup around Europe, including the Women’s Champions League (02:30) and men’s FA Cup semifinals (07:20), Napoli’s last-gasp winner at Juventus, and Wrexham’s promotion. Next up, it’s on to the main topic, as Newcastle dismantled Spurs 6-1 at St. James’ Park, which cost Cristian Stellini his job as interim head coach (17:59). Arsenal stumbled again against Southampton (32:23), and there were some big results down at the bottom of the Premier League. They wrap up with the Bundesliga, as Bayern lost again to Mainz, and Dortmund hammered Eintracht Frankfurt to go to the top of the table (37:28).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
