 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Newcastle Dismantle Spurs, Who Then Fire Stellini. Dortmund Go to the Top of the Bundesliga, and Much More.

Musa and Ryan also do a quick roundup around Europe, including the Women’s Champions League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with a quick roundup around Europe, including the Women’s Champions League (02:30) and men’s FA Cup semifinals (07:20), Napoli’s last-gasp winner at Juventus, and Wrexham’s promotion. Next up, it’s on to the main topic, as Newcastle dismantled Spurs 6-1 at St. James’ Park, which cost Cristian Stellini his job as interim head coach (17:59). Arsenal stumbled again against Southampton (32:23), and there were some big results down at the bottom of the Premier League. They wrap up with the Bundesliga, as Bayern lost again to Mainz, and Dortmund hammered Eintracht Frankfurt to go to the top of the table (37:28).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

Potential CM Punk Matches at AEW All In? (Featuring Phil Schneider)

Plus, Kaz relishes the Knicks’ huge playoff win

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

Arsenal and Chelsea Have All to Play For in the UWCL

The crew also reflects on a chaotic weekend at the bottom of the WSL and Bristol City’s promotion back to the top flight

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

WREXHAM PROMOTED! Arsenal’s Title Hopes Over? TFFI 34.

Ben also talks about Newcastle smashing Tottenham 6-1 and the race for survival getting all that much closer

By Ben Foster

The Secret to the Knicks’ Success? They’re Winging It.

New York has seized a 3-1 lead on Cleveland by thinking small and unveiling a new offensive wrinkle that’s giving the Cavaliers fits

By Kevin O'Connor

Nine Thoughts on the Lakers, Dame to Brooklyn, and the NBA’s First Round

What’s the biggest key to LeBron James and Co. beating Memphis? Plus, thoughts on the return of Draymond Green, the 76ers’ biggest X factor, and why Damian Lillard on the Nets makes too much sense not to happen this summer.

By Michael Pina

‘Barry’ Season 4, Episode 3 Recap With Bill Hader

Sean Fennessey is joined by ‘Barry’ cocreator-director-star Bill Hader to break down the third episode of the season, as well as its shocking ending

By Sean Fennessey