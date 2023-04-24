LeBron Pokes Back, Vintage Russ Shows Up, and More From Saturday’s Game 4s

Justin, Rob, and Wos recap Saturday’s playoff games, starting with the Lakers bouncing back in Game 3 and beating the Grizzlies easily. They discuss the Grizzlies’ abysmal start to the game, Dillon Brooks’s poor performance and ejection, and more. Next, they talk about the Suns taking a commanding 3-1 lead over the Clippers (20:28). They talk about Russell Westbrook’s impressive showing, Chris Paul’s vintage performance, and more. Then, they talk about the Sixers sweeping the Nets. They give their thoughts on the Sixers without Joel Embiid and what’s next for the Nets (40:25). They wrap up with the Heat taking a 2-1 lead over the Bucks. They discuss the Bucks’ struggles on defense, the Duncan Robinson resurgence, and Victor Oladipo’s season-ending injury(55:00).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz
