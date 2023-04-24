The Celtics Lay an Egg, and the B’s Bounce Back in Florida



Brian recaps the Celtics’ loss in Atlanta, their poor team defense, Jaylen Brown’s disappointing performance, and more (0:30). Then, he reacts to the news that Ime Udoka is the front-runner for the Toronto head-coaching job and how that might affect Jaylen’s future (24:40). Brian ends with some calls before discussing the Bruins’ impressive Game 3 win in Florida and the Patrice Bergeron injury (35:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

