The Celtics Lay an Egg, and the B’s Bounce Back in Florida

Brian recaps Boston’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ loss in Atlanta, their poor team defense, Jaylen Brown’s disappointing performance, and more (0:30). Then, he reacts to the news that Ime Udoka is the front-runner for the Toronto head-coaching job and how that might affect Jaylen’s future (24:40). Brian ends with some calls before discussing the Bruins’ impressive Game 3 win in Florida and the Patrice Bergeron injury (35:00).

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

