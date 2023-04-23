Knicks Take a 3-1 Lead, Rangers-Devils Prep for Game 4, Nets Swept, and Isles Drop Game 5



(0:35) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Knicks’ 102-93 win to take a 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers.

(55:32) — RANGERS-DEVILS: The Devils steal Game 3 on Saturday, and will try to even their series on Game 4 on Monday.

(58:10) — ISLANDERS: The Isles—down 3-1—head back to Raleigh to keep their playoff hopes alive.

(59:25) — NETS: The Nets season comes to end after being swept by the 76ers and look to gain some kind of stability for the next season.

(60:38) — METS: The Mets end their west coast trip with a split against the Giants and prepare for the Nationals at home.

(62:55) — YANKEES: The Yankees lose their first series of the season to the Blue Jays, and look to get Harrison Bader back off the mend.

