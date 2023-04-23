 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks Take a 3-1 Lead, Rangers-Devils Prep for Game 4, Nets Swept, and Isles Drop Game 5

JJ breaks down New York’s win over the Cavaliers

By John Jastremski
2023 NBA Playoffs - Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


(0:35) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ returns to Spaces to discuss the Knicks’ 102-93 win to take a 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers.
(55:32) — RANGERS-DEVILS: The Devils steal Game 3 on Saturday, and will try to even their series on Game 4 on Monday.
(58:10) — ISLANDERS: The Isles—down 3-1—head back to Raleigh to keep their playoff hopes alive.
(59:25) — NETS: The Nets season comes to end after being swept by the 76ers and look to gain some kind of stability for the next season.
(60:38) — METS: The Mets end their west coast trip with a split against the Giants and prepare for the Nationals at home.
(62:55) — YANKEES: The Yankees lose their first series of the season to the Blue Jays, and look to get Harrison Bader back off the mend.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter.

‌Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Knicks Fever, Kawhi Problems, Draymond’s D, and Phoenix’s Ceiling With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen break down the latest slate of NBA playoff games

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

Drew Bledsoe on His Pats Career and the Kraft-Belichick Relationship

Plus, a Boston trifecta as the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox all win

By Brian Barrett

The Celtics Lay an Egg, and the B’s Bounce Back in Florida

Brian recaps Boston’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks

By Brian Barrett

How This Episode of ‘Succession’ Sets Up the Rest of the Season

Chris and Andy break down the fifth episode of Season 4: "Kill List"

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 5 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna discuss the alarming revelations regarding Lukas Matsson’s personal life and the complicated dynamic between him and the Roy siblings

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and 1 more

Half a Liter of Frozen Blood: Breaking Down Episode 5 of ‘Succession’

As CE-Bros Kendall and Roman negotiate with Lukas Matsson in Norway, Shiv spots an opening to make a move

By Miles Surrey