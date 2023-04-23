 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Katie Porter on ‘I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan’

Larry is joined by U.S. Representative from California Katie Porter at Live Talks L.A. to discuss her new book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Rep. Katie Porter Holds Election Night Gathering In Costa Mesa Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images


Larry is joined by U.S. Representative from California Katie Porter at Live Talks L.A. to discuss her new book I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan. They begin the conversation by discussing Katie’s early days in politics, her commitment to legislative transparency, and how a deep passion for bureaucracy pushed her to run for office. Next, Katie shares the inspiration for the iconic white board, her opinions on big bank machinations, and her aspirations to become a U.S. senator (19:52). They then talk about Joe Biden’s accomplishments in office, detail the many changes facing Democrats going forward, and touch on some hot-button political topics (38:41). Finally, Larry and Katie take questions from the Live Talks L.A. audience (56:30).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Katie Porter
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Hawks, Knicks, and Nuggets Prevail in Game 3 With James Mann and Tyler Parker

James and Tyler also share their reactions to the Raptors firing head coach Nick Nurse

By Tyler Parker

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Saturday’s Playoff Games

Can the Joel Embiid–less Sixers get past the Nets to pull off the first-round sweep? Or will Brooklyn bounce back to push it to a Game 5? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Knicks Take a 2-1 Lead, and Isles Win Game 3

JJ discusses the Knicks’ win over the Cavaliers and Islanders’ win over the Hurricanes

By John Jastremski

One of the Wildest Scenes in ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Couldn’t Exist Without Mariah Carey

Producer Lars Knudsen explains how the iconic "Always Be My Baby" wound up in Ari Aster’s surrealist horror comedy, of all places

By Matthew Jacobs

The NFL Is Struggling to Walk the Ethical High Wire of Sports Betting

The league is raking in money from sports gambling while continuing to punish players, including the Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams, for any betting policy violations—even seemingly innocuous ones

By Rodger Sherman

Draymond-Sabonis Reactions, T-Wolves’ Game 3 Adjustments, and More!

Austin and Pausha discuss the Jarrett Allen–Julius Randle and Draymond Green–Domantas Sabonis altercations and which NBA playoff series they’re enjoying most

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi