Katie Porter on ‘I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan’



Larry is joined by U.S. Representative from California Katie Porter at Live Talks L.A. to discuss her new book I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan. They begin the conversation by discussing Katie’s early days in politics, her commitment to legislative transparency, and how a deep passion for bureaucracy pushed her to run for office. Next, Katie shares the inspiration for the iconic white board, her opinions on big bank machinations, and her aspirations to become a U.S. senator (19:52). They then talk about Joe Biden’s accomplishments in office, detail the many changes facing Democrats going forward, and touch on some hot-button political topics (38:41). Finally, Larry and Katie take questions from the Live Talks L.A. audience (56:30).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Katie Porter

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton