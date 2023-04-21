Draymond-Sabonis Reactions, T-Wolves’ Game 3 Adjustments, and More!



Austin and Pausha are kicking things off by offering their tips for choosing your best pickup basketball team (8:05). Then, they jump back into the playoff rotation and discuss the Jarrett Allen–Julius Randle and Draymond Green–Domantas Sabonis altercations (13:03), before talking through adjustments the T-Wolves have to make heading into Game 3 against the Nuggets (22:32) and which playoff series they’re enjoying most (35:50). Last, they discuss a hard-knocks solution for increasing the casual fan’s interest in basketball (43:18).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

