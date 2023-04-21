 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Draymond-Sabonis Reactions, T-Wolves’ Game 3 Adjustments, and More!

Austin and Pausha discuss the Jarrett Allen–Julius Randle and Draymond Green–Domantas Sabonis altercations and which NBA playoff series they’re enjoying most

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Two Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha are kicking things off by offering their tips for choosing your best pickup basketball team (8:05). Then, they jump back into the playoff rotation and discuss the Jarrett Allen–Julius Randle and Draymond Green–Domantas Sabonis altercations (13:03), before talking through adjustments the T-Wolves have to make heading into Game 3 against the Nuggets (22:32) and which playoff series they’re enjoying most (35:50). Last, they discuss a hard-knocks solution for increasing the casual fan’s interest in basketball (43:18).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

Which Wrestler Is Worth $52 Million, Plus Ranking the Four Pillars of AEW

David and Kaz discuss CM Punk’s return to AEW, Seth Rollins’s role in WWE, Trish Stratus’s promo on ‘Monday Night Raw,’ and more

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

‘New Jersey’ Episode 11 and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 7

Rachel, Callie, and Jodi break down the latest on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and 1 more

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad Save UFC 288. Plus: the Return of The Apex and the Fight of the Century?!?!

The guys also talk the fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis, Dana White’s UFC announcements, UFC 289, and much more

By Ariel Helwani and Chuck Mindenhall

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Friday’s Playoff Games

Will the Celtics go up 3-0 against Trae Young and the Hawks? And are the Knicks or Cavs a better moneyline bet for Game 3? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Friday Night NBA Preview and Best Bets

The East Coast Bias boys recap Thursday’s NBA playoff games and look ahead to Friday and Saturday

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Did ‘Picard’ Pull Off the Greatest Turnaround in TV History?

The ‘Star Trek’ sequel set out to eschew nostalgia and chart a new course. But after a disastrous second season, ‘Picard’ set a new heading and brought back its legacy characters—and just may have authored the greatest course correction in the history of the small screen.

By Ben Lindbergh