Which Wrestler Is Worth $52 Million, Plus Ranking the Four Pillars of AEW



David and Kaz discuss CM Punk’s upcoming return to AEW and the investment being made to bring him back (5:37).

Later they discuss the following:

Seth Rollins’s role in WWE (33:00)

The list of injured WWE Superstars (37:00)

Trish Stratus’s promo on Monday Night Raw (42:50)

Later, Brian H. Waters joins in to discuss the Four Pillars of AEW (45:01) and Warlow becoming the TNT Champion (53:20), and they preview two title matches on Friday night’s SmackDown (76:30).

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

