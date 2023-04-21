 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Cold-Blooded XI

Wrighty, Musa, and Ryan also argue their case for what makes their picks so cold-blooded and why they should be included

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
FUSSBALL: WM 2002 in JAPAN und KOREA, HALBFINALE/BRA - TUR Photo by Gunnar Berning/Bongarts/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to construct the first Wrighty’s House conceptual 11, featuring some of the most all-time cold-blooded men’s players! They each give their picks for goalkeeper (04:52), defenders (10:45), midfielders (30:18), strikers (43:27), plus a manager and a bench! They argue their case for what makes their picks so cold-blooded and why they should be included.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

