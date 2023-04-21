 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rags to Matt Ritchie: The Truth Behind Newcastle’s Past and Future

James Allcott sits down with broadcaster and Newcastle fan Emil Franchi to dive deep into the ins and outs of the Newcastle takeover

By James Lawrence Allcott
West Ham United v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images


James Allcott sits down with broadcaster and Newcastle fan Emil Franchi to dive deep into the ins and outs of the Newcastle takeover. The pair discuss Mike Ashley’s involvement at Newcastle and how it led to the takeover, what’s happened since the takeover, the effect on the fans, and what the expectations have become. And, of course: What is the future for Newcastle?

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Emil Franchi
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

The Cold-Blooded XI

Wrighty, Musa, and Ryan also argue their case for what makes their picks so cold-blooded and why they should be included

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more

The ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 8 Deep Dive

Plus, Ben Lindbergh joins the show to give out some reading recommendations ahead of ‘Ahsoka’

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Fox V. Dominion, and Lee Merritt on Representing the Family of Ralph Yarl

Plus, updates on the Jonathan Majors situation

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Coachella Experience and Hailey Bieber’s New Cooking Show

Plus, Kate, Amelia, and Liz discuss Rachel McAdams’s movie roles

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

CM Punk’s Potential AEW Return, Explained

After months of silence, the pro wrestling rumor mill has been circulating reports of CM Punk making his way back to AEW. Could this be the return of the snake?

By Phil Schneider

Illegal Monkey Labor, Coriander Pizza, and Tasting a Canary Island Cheese Board in Tenerife

Juliet and Jacoby’s second stop on their Spain trip is Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby