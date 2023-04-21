Rags to Matt Ritchie: The Truth Behind Newcastle’s Past and Future



James Allcott sits down with broadcaster and Newcastle fan Emil Franchi to dive deep into the ins and outs of the Newcastle takeover. The pair discuss Mike Ashley’s involvement at Newcastle and how it led to the takeover, what’s happened since the takeover, the effect on the fans, and what the expectations have become. And, of course: What is the future for Newcastle?

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Emil Franchi

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

