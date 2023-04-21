Rangers Take a 2-0 Lead, Mets Stay Hot on the West Coast, Nestor Shines, and Johnathan Peterlin Talks Knicks-Cavs



‌(0:50) — RANGERS-DEVILS: The Rangers jump out to a 2-0 lead behind the shooting of Kreider, Tarasenko, and Kane.

(3:55) — NETS: Brooklyn was minutes away from forcing a Game 5 and now have to avoid the sweep on Saturday.

(6:01) — KNICKS: The Knicks return to the Garden for their playoff home opener and look to go up 2-1, but will need help from their supporting cast.

(9:44) — METS: Max Scherzer will be suspended for 10 games following his “sticky substance” incident, but the Mets stay hot on their road trip.

(14:03) — YANKEES: The Yankees find a way to win another series despite their barrage of injuries.

(18:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Rangers, and Yankees.

(30:44) — JONATHAN PETERLIN: 92.3 The Fan’s Jonathan Peterlin joins the show to discuss the Knicks-Cavs series, how the Cavs have grown, Evan Mobley, and what are the keys for each team to win.

(51:28) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

