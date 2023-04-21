 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rangers Take a 2-0 Lead, Mets Stay Hot on the West Coast, Nestor Shines, and Johnathan Peterlin Talks Knicks-Cavs

Plus, JJ once again tests his trivia skills

By John Jastremski
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils - Game Two Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images


(0:50) — RANGERS-DEVILS: The Rangers jump out to a 2-0 lead behind the shooting of Kreider, Tarasenko, and Kane.

(3:55) — NETS: Brooklyn was minutes away from forcing a Game 5 and now have to avoid the sweep on Saturday.

(6:01) — KNICKS: The Knicks return to the Garden for their playoff home opener and look to go up 2-1, but will need help from their supporting cast.

(9:44) — METS: Max Scherzer will be suspended for 10 games following his “sticky substance” incident, but the Mets stay hot on their road trip.

(14:03) — YANKEES: The Yankees find a way to win another series despite their barrage of injuries.

(18:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Rangers, and Yankees.

(30:44) — JONATHAN PETERLIN: 92.3 The Fan’s Jonathan Peterlin joins the show to discuss the Knicks-Cavs series, how the Cavs have grown, Evan Mobley, and what are the keys for each team to win.

(51:28) — TRIVIA: JJ once again tests his trivia skills.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter:

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jonathan Peterlin
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘Succession’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 5

Every Friday, Ringer staffers gather to answer one key question ahead of Sunday’s ‘Succession’ episode. This week’s topic: Lukas Matsson.

By The Ringer Staff

The Cavaliers Are Ruthlessly Hunting Jalen Brunson

The Knicks star has nowhere to hide against Cleveland, which is running him ragged on the defensive end. Can New York find a way to stop the relentless bullying of its point guard?

By Michael Pina

Versatile Big Men Revolutionized the NBA. Meet the NFL Draft Prospects Who Could Change Football.

From Darnell Washington to Bijan Robinson to Anthony Richardson, this NFL draft class is full of prospects who shatter positional stereotypes

By Danny Heifetz

A Midseason Wellness Check on Everyone in ‘Yellowjackets’

Five episodes into the second season, it’s safe to say that we should be worried about basically every character (and also their pets)

By Jodi Walker

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Thursday Something: First-Class Flight Issues, the Take of the Censch, and Half a Diperstein

Plus, Rosenberg takes mailbag questions throughout the show—and does SGG love Peter more than Natalie does?

By Peter Rosenberg

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 11, Plus ‘Summer House’ Episode 10

‘Morally Corrupt’ is back to discuss all the latest Bravo news and more

By Chelsea Stark-Jones, Jodi Walker, and 1 more