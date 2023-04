Raheem is joined by ESPN’s Joe Fortenbaugh to preview everything about fight night. They also talk Vegas and make their best bets for Garcia-Davis. Then, boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis discusses his mindset heading into the big bout, his Baltimore upbringing, and his plans for GTD Promotions.

‌Host: Raheem Palmer

Guests: Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Joe Fortenbaugh

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

