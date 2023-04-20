Jemele Hill on the ESPN Layoffs, Life After the Worldwide Leader, Tweeting in the Musk Era, and More

Bryan is joined by Jemele Hill to discuss the news reported by CNBC that ESPN will be making layoffs beginning next week. Jemele reflects on the layoffs back in 2018 while she was still at the company, then discusses a similar experience at CNN+. Later, they talk through what life has been like after leaving ESPN and then react to current media stories, from Elon’s Twitter to the Fox-Dominion lawsuit and settlement.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jemele Hill
Producer: Erika Cervantes
