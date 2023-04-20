 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jemele Hill on the ESPN Layoffs, Life After the Worldwide Leader, Tweeting in the Musk Era, and More

Bryan and Jemele also talk about the Fox-Dominion lawsuit and settlement

By Bryan Curtis
2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic


Bryan is joined by Jemele Hill to discuss the news reported by CNBC that ESPN will be making layoffs beginning next week. Jemele reflects on the layoffs back in 2018 while she was still at the company, then discusses a similar experience at CNN+. Later, they talk through what life has been like after leaving ESPN and then react to current media stories, from Elon’s Twitter to the Fox-Dominion lawsuit and settlement.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jemele Hill
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James Old and Draymond Green’s One-Game Suspension

Logan and Raja also reflect on the Game 2 matchups between Miami and Milwaukee and Minnesota and Denver

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah on the Latest NFL Draft Rumblings, Plus Reaction to the Anonymous NBA Player Poll

‌Russillo also shares his Tales From the Couch, covering Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 2, the Grizzlies’ Game 2 win vs. the Lakers, the Bucks righting the ship vs. the Heat, and the Suns evening up their series with the Clippers

By Ryen Russillo

Nick Pope: The Meteoric Rise of Newcastle United

Nick "THE CAT" Pope chats to us about the meteoric rise of Newcastle, playing for the Three Lions and training with the world’s best GKs

By Ben Foster

The Grizzlies and Bucks Showed How to Survive Without Your Best Player

It’s not easy to overcome the loss of stars like Ja Morant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Memphis and Milwaukee found a way in must-win games. Here are five lessons (Warriors, take note!) from their performances.

By Zach Kram

The Hundred: Presenting Our Best Bets for Thursday’s Playoff Games

Can Joel Embiid and the 76ers seize a 3-0 lead on the Nets? And are they a good bet to cover? Check out The Ringer Gambling Show’s new betting guide to beat the odds.

By Raheem Palmer

Injury Worries for Williamson, Big Win for United, and a UWCL Preview

Flo, Jessy, and Becky talk Man United’s victory over Arsenal and England captain Leah Williamson’s concerning injury

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes