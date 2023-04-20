 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James Old and Draymond Green’s One-Game Suspension

Logan and Raja also reflect on the Game 2 matchups between Miami and Milwaukee and Minnesota and Denver

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game One Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss the ongoing trash talk between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James as well as what’s in store for the rest of the series (1:07). Along the way, they reflect on the Game 2 matchups between Miami and Milwaukee and Minnesota and Denver (25:02). Next, the guys share their thoughts on the NBA’s decision to suspend Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings first-round series before previewing Thursday’s Clippers-Suns game (32:48). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (57:40).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

