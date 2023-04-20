Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James Old and Draymond Green’s One-Game Suspension



Logan and Raja are back to discuss the ongoing trash talk between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James as well as what’s in store for the rest of the series (1:07). Along the way, they reflect on the Game 2 matchups between Miami and Milwaukee and Minnesota and Denver (25:02). Next, the guys share their thoughts on the NBA’s decision to suspend Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors-Kings first-round series before previewing Thursday’s Clippers-Suns game (32:48). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (57:40).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

