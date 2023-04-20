More Trouble for Tuchel as Man City Vs. Real Madrid and Milan Derby Semifinals Await



Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn focus on this week’s Champions League quarterfinal second legs. They begin in Munich, where Manchester City did enough to hold off Bayern and continue Thomas Tuchel’s tricky start to his new job (08:03), before discussing Real Madrid’s win over Chelsea (21:05), Milan again getting the better of Napoli (26:55), and a six-goal thriller in Lisbon, which saw Inter set up a Derby della Madonnina semifinal (36:07).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

