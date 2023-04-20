 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

More Trouble for Tuchel as Man City Vs. Real Madrid and Milan Derby Semifinals Await

Musa and Ryan take a close look at the Champions League quarterfinal second legs

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Chelsea FC v Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images


Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn focus on this week’s Champions League quarterfinal second legs. They begin in Munich, where Manchester City did enough to hold off Bayern and continue Thomas Tuchel’s tricky start to his new job (08:03), before discussing Real Madrid’s win over Chelsea (21:05), Milan again getting the better of Napoli (26:55), and a six-goal thriller in Lisbon, which saw Inter set up a Derby della Madonnina semifinal (36:07).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio: A Football Podcast

The Latest

Play

Anthony Richardson Is More Ready for the NFL Than You Think

Solak explains why Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is less of a project than the current narrative makes him out to be

By Ben Solak

Catching Up With Gabi Elnicki

Juliet returns this week with a very special guest, ‘Bachelor’ cast member Gabi Elnicki, to discuss life after ‘The Bachelor’

By Juliet Litman

Speaking About Food With Authority: Pambazos, Food Snobs, and Food Ranking Culture

Dave and Chris take us on a journey through their favorite snacks at Spotify headquarters, then Dave, Chris, and Euno later share that they came upon a random food truck where Dave ended up discovering a new dish to love: pambazo

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

No Doubt With Bethany Cosentino

Join Yasi and this week’s returning guest, Bethany Cosentino, as they dig deep into their SoCal roots and traverse the career of Orange County’s No Doubt

By Yasi Salek

Draymond’s Suspension, Previewing Suns-Clippers and 76ers-Nets, and Davis vs. Garcia Are Betting the Entire Purse?!

Wosny Lambre joins to talk NBA playoffs and Raheem Palmer previews boxing’s big upcoming fight

By Tate Frazier, Wosny Lambre, and 1 more

Grizzlies-Lakers Analysis, Draymond’s Suspension, Bucks Cruise Without Giannis, and Potential Playoff Adjustments

Fresh off the Grizzlies’ Game 2 victory over the Lakers, Verno and KOC discuss how the Grizz were able to tie up the series despite not having Ja Morant

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor