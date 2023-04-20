 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No Doubt With Bethany Cosentino

Join Yasi and this week’s returning guest, Bethany Cosentino, as they dig deep into their SoCal roots and traverse the career of Orange County’s No Doubt

By Yasi Salek
Gwen Stefani Performs At Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images


Would you believe us if we told you there was a moment in 1995 when some people wondered out loud if Anaheim was the new Seattle? To find out how this happened, join Yasi and this week’s returning guest, Bethany Cosentino, as they dig deep into their SoCal roots and traverse the career of Orange County’s No Doubt. From their late ’80s formation to mid-’90s explosion and eventual early-aughts pop renaissance, No Doubt emerged as one of the signposts for alternative music at the end of the 20th century. Tune in as we retrace that journey from the beginning to the present day.

You can follow Bethany on Twitter @Bestcoast. Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

The Grizzlies and Bucks Showed How to Survive Without Your Best Player

It’s not easy to overcome the loss of stars like Ja Morant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Memphis and Milwaukee found a way in must-win games. Here are five lessons (Warriors, take note!) from their performances.

By Zach Kram

More Trouble for Tuchel as Man City Vs. Real Madrid and Milan Derby Semifinals Await

Musa and Ryan take a close look at the Champions League quarterfinal second legs

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Play

Anthony Richardson Is More Ready for the NFL Than You Think

Solak explains why Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is less of a project than the current narrative makes him out to be

By Ben Solak

Catching Up With Gabi Elnicki

Juliet returns this week with a very special guest, ‘Bachelor’ cast member Gabi Elnicki, to discuss life after ‘The Bachelor’

By Juliet Litman

Speaking About Food With Authority: Pambazos, Food Snobs, and Food Ranking Culture

Dave and Chris take us on a journey through their favorite snacks at Spotify headquarters, then Dave, Chris, and Euno later share that they came upon a random food truck where Dave ended up discovering a new dish to love: pambazo

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Draymond’s Suspension, Previewing Suns-Clippers and 76ers-Nets, and Davis vs. Garcia Are Betting the Entire Purse?!

Wosny Lambre joins to talk NBA playoffs and Raheem Palmer previews boxing’s big upcoming fight

By Tate Frazier, Wosny Lambre, and 1 more