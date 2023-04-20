No Doubt With Bethany Cosentino



Would you believe us if we told you there was a moment in 1995 when some people wondered out loud if Anaheim was the new Seattle? To find out how this happened, join Yasi and this week’s returning guest, Bethany Cosentino, as they dig deep into their SoCal roots and traverse the career of Orange County’s No Doubt. From their late ’80s formation to mid-’90s explosion and eventual early-aughts pop renaissance, No Doubt emerged as one of the signposts for alternative music at the end of the 20th century. Tune in as we retrace that journey from the beginning to the present day.

You can follow Bethany on Twitter @Bestcoast. Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE.

Subscribe: Spotify