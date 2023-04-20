Grizzlies-Lakers Analysis, Draymond’s Suspension, Bucks Cruise Without Giannis, and Potential Playoff Adjustments



Fresh off the Grizzlies’ Game 2 victory over the Lakers, Verno and KOC discuss how the Grizz were able to tie up the series despite not having Ja Morant (01:19). They move on to the teams in the East, as they discuss the Bucks bouncing back against the Heat while still being without Giannis, Trae Young’s playoff inefficiency, and why Caris LeVert is a luxury for the Cavs against the Knicks (20:03). After the Suns tied up their series against the Clippers, the guys agree that this matchup will be more fun than anyone could have expected (36:53). Also, the guys debate whether the NBA made the right decision in suspending Draymond Green and briefly touch upon the Nuggets taking a 2-0 series lead over the Timberwolves (45:26).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

