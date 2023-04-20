 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Grizzlies-Lakers Analysis, Draymond’s Suspension, Bucks Cruise Without Giannis, and Potential Playoff Adjustments

Fresh off the Grizzlies’ Game 2 victory over the Lakers, Verno and KOC discuss how the Grizz were able to tie up the series despite not having Ja Morant

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Two Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images


Fresh off the Grizzlies’ Game 2 victory over the Lakers, Verno and KOC discuss how the Grizz were able to tie up the series despite not having Ja Morant (01:19). They move on to the teams in the East, as they discuss the Bucks bouncing back against the Heat while still being without Giannis, Trae Young’s playoff inefficiency, and why Caris LeVert is a luxury for the Cavs against the Knicks (20:03). After the Suns tied up their series against the Clippers, the guys agree that this matchup will be more fun than anyone could have expected (36:53). Also, the guys debate whether the NBA made the right decision in suspending Draymond Green and briefly touch upon the Nuggets taking a 2-0 series lead over the Timberwolves (45:26).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

Play

Anthony Richardson Is More Ready for the NFL Than You Think

Solak explains why Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is less of a project than the current narrative makes him out to be

By Ben Solak

Catching Up With Gabi Elnicki

Juliet returns this week with a very special guest, ‘Bachelor’ cast member Gabi Elnicki, to discuss life after ‘The Bachelor’

By Juliet Litman

Speaking About Food With Authority: Pambazos, Food Snobs, and Food Ranking Culture

Dave and Chris take us on a journey through their favorite snacks at Spotify headquarters, then Dave, Chris, and Euno later share that they came upon a random food truck where Dave ended up discovering a new dish to love: pambazo

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

No Doubt With Bethany Cosentino

Join Yasi and this week’s returning guest, Bethany Cosentino, as they dig deep into their SoCal roots and traverse the career of Orange County’s No Doubt

By Yasi Salek

Draymond’s Suspension, Previewing Suns-Clippers and 76ers-Nets, and Davis vs. Garcia Are Betting the Entire Purse?!

Wosny Lambre joins to talk NBA playoffs and Raheem Palmer previews boxing’s big upcoming fight

By Tate Frazier, Wosny Lambre, and 1 more

Jamal Murray Is Back, AD and DLo Struggle, and No Giannis, No Problem

Plus, reacting to the Wizards parting ways with Tommy Sheppard

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more