Jamal Murray Is Back, AD and DLo Struggle, and No Giannis, No Problem

Plus, reacting to the Wizards parting ways with Tommy Sheppard

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos recap Wednesday night’s slate of Game 1s, starting with the Nuggets’ defeat of the Timberwolves (00:00). They discuss Jamal Murray’s return to playoff mode and the Wolves’ third-quarter surge. Then they discuss the Grizzlies’ victory over the Lakers and the subpar performances from Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell (00:00). After, they discuss the Bucks’ convincing win over the Heat without Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Wizards parting ways with GM Tommy Sheppard (00:00). The guys end the pod by opening up the suggestion box (00:00).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

