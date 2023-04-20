Jamal Murray Is Back, AD and DLo Struggle, and No Giannis, No Problem



Justin, Rob, and Wos recap Wednesday night’s slate of Game 1s, starting with the Nuggets’ defeat of the Timberwolves (00:00). They discuss Jamal Murray’s return to playoff mode and the Wolves’ third-quarter surge. Then they discuss the Grizzlies’ victory over the Lakers and the subpar performances from Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell (00:00). After, they discuss the Bucks’ convincing win over the Heat without Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Wizards parting ways with GM Tommy Sheppard (00:00). The guys end the pod by opening up the suggestion box (00:00).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS