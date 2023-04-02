The Celtics Own the Bucks With Michael Pina. Plus, Where the 2022-23 Bruins Rank in Boston Sports History.

‌



Brian chats with The Ringer’s Michael Pina about the recent Celtics-Bucks game, how the two teams match up, whether or not the Celtics are better off as the 2-seed, and more (0:30). Then, he recaps the Red Sox’s first series against the Orioles, Adam Duvall’s hot start, the team’s shaky pitching, and what’s up with Chris Sale (27:45). Finally, with the Bruins winning their 60th game on Sunday, Brian assesses where the team ranks amongst the best recent Boston sports teams (56:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Michael Pina

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify