The Celtics Own the Bucks With Michael Pina. Plus, Where the 2022-23 Bruins Rank in Boston Sports History.

Plus, Brian recaps the Red Sox’s first series against the Orioles, assesses where the Bruins rank amongst the best recent Boston sports teams, and more

By Brian Barrett and Michael Pina
Utah Jazz v Boston Celtics Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images


Brian chats with The Ringer’s Michael Pina about the recent Celtics-Bucks game, how the two teams match up, whether or not the Celtics are better off as the 2-seed, and more (0:30). Then, he recaps the Red Sox’s first series against the Orioles, Adam Duvall’s hot start, the team’s shaky pitching, and what’s up with Chris Sale (27:45). Finally, with the Bruins winning their 60th game on Sunday, Brian assesses where the team ranks amongst the best recent Boston sports teams (56:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Michael Pina
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

