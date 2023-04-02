Red Flags, Restarts, and Rulings at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix



Meg is joined by Spanners to break down exactly what happened at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. They begin by unpacking Kevin Magnussen’s tire failure, which resulted in the first red flag and a standing restart (7:10). They then discuss the aftermath, involving multiple accidents, which resulted in yet another red flag and a finish under the safety car (11:32). Later, they weigh in on FIA rulings (21:16) and discuss the results and overall takeaways, highlighting the impressively speedy Red Bull car (58:00).

Host: Megan Schuster

Guest: Spanners Ready

Producer: Erika Cervantes

