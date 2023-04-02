 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Flags, Restarts, and Rulings at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

Meg and Spanners discuss everything that happened at the Australian GP, including Kevin Magnussen’s tire failure

By Megan Schuster
F1 Grand Prix of Australia Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images


Meg is joined by Spanners to break down exactly what happened at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. They begin by unpacking Kevin Magnussen’s tire failure, which resulted in the first red flag and a standing restart (7:10). They then discuss the aftermath, involving multiple accidents, which resulted in yet another red flag and a finish under the safety car (11:32). Later, they weigh in on FIA rulings (21:16) and discuss the results and overall takeaways, highlighting the impressively speedy Red Bull car (58:00).

Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Erika Cervantes

