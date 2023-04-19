Cody Rhodes Paying the Price for Starting AEW? Plus, the Non-WWE, WWE Draft.



‌This week, Ben kicks off the show by checking to see whether Khal and Brian are Team Draymond Green or Team Domantas Sabonis (1:34). Then Brian and Khal do another live taste test of Logan Paul’s Prime sports drink (4:12). Then they discuss the following headlines:

Bianca Belair wanting a match with Charlotte Flair (10:40)

Dustin Rhodes saying WWE is making Cody Rhodes pay for starting AEW (17:04)

Goldberg wanting a retirement match (25:00)

‌They also react to Kaz’s fantasy booking of putting CM Punk with the Elite against the Blackpool Combat Club. (30:59). Then, in the spirit of the upcoming WWE draft, the three guys each draft two non-WWE athletes to become WWE Superstars (39:53). They close the show with highlights from NXT (59:09) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (61:02).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

