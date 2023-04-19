 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cody Rhodes Paying the Price for Starting AEW? Plus, the Non-WWE, WWE Draft.

The guys also react to Kaz’s fantasy booking of putting CM Punk with the Elite against the Blackpool Combat Club

By Khal Davenport, Brian Waters, and Ben Cruz
‌This week, Ben kicks off the show by checking to see whether Khal and Brian are Team Draymond Green or Team Domantas Sabonis (1:34). Then Brian and Khal do another live taste test of Logan Paul’s Prime sports drink (4:12). Then they discuss the following headlines:

  • Bianca Belair wanting a match with Charlotte Flair (10:40)
  • Dustin Rhodes saying WWE is making Cody Rhodes pay for starting AEW (17:04)
  • Goldberg wanting a retirement match (25:00)

‌They also react to Kaz’s fantasy booking of putting CM Punk with the Elite against the Blackpool Combat Club. (30:59). Then, in the spirit of the upcoming WWE draft, the three guys each draft two non-WWE athletes to become WWE Superstars (39:53). They close the show with highlights from NXT (59:09) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (61:02).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

