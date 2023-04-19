 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

C’s Take a Commanding 2-0 Lead. Plus, Conor Ryan on the Bruins’ Game 1 Win and the Rest of the Series.

Brian also shares a quick personal note about a friend of the podcast, Doug Kyed

By Brian Barrett
Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game Two Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian reacts to another dominant Celtics win over the Hawks and discusses Derrick White’s great game, Trae Young’s struggles, and Jaylen Brown’s hand (0:15). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Conor Ryan about the Bruins’ Game 1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Monday night before looking ahead to the rest of the series (37:30). Brian ends with his Boston Bet of the Week before sharing a quick personal note about a friend of the podcast, Doug Kyed (1:08:45).

The GoFundMe link for Doug Kyed’s daughter, Hallie, can be found here: https://gofund.me/1a3dd30a.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Conor Ryan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

