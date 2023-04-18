Heel Trish Is Back and Speculating on CM Punk’s Return

With Dip busy agenting and agenting, Rosenberg and SGG are here to discuss the following on today’s episode:
- Reports of CM Punk’s looming return to AEW and what that could look like following his scorched-earth press conference last year (8:05)
- Record-breaking sales for this year’s SummerSlam (17:35)
- Announced matches for this year’s Backlash (21:50)
- Why SGG is out on high-fructose corn syrup (24:08)
- Why Rosenberg doesn’t like what happened with Trish last night (30:42)
Plus, thoughts on Succession, mailbag (53:28), and Rosenberg’s engagement is on the rocks (2:15).
To join in on the conversation with the guys and the rest of the peckerheads, please join our Discord here.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS