 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heel Trish Is Back and Speculating on CM Punk’s Return

Plus, debating what’s next with tag titles and reacting to record ‘SummerSlam’ numbers

By Greg Hyde and Peter Rosenberg
Getty Images


With Dip busy agenting and agenting, Rosenberg and SGG are here to discuss the following on today’s episode:

  • Reports of CM Punk’s looming return to AEW and what that could look like following his scorched-earth press conference last year (8:05)
  • Record-breaking sales for this year’s SummerSlam (17:35)
  • Announced matches for this year’s Backlash (21:50)
  • Why SGG is out on high-fructose corn syrup (24:08)
  • Why Rosenberg doesn’t like what happened with Trish last night (30:42)

Plus, thoughts on Succession, mailbag (53:28), and Rosenberg’s engagement is on the rocks (2:15).

To join in on the conversation with the guys and the rest of the peckerheads, please join our Discord here.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Finale: The Best and the Worst

Juliet and Callie also discuss the disastrous live reunion

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Every Prospect That Could Go in the First Round

Plus, debating what the Houston Texans will do with the second pick

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

‘Beyond the Arc With Kevin O’Connor’: Opening Weekend Playoff Reactions With Rob Mahoney

Kevin O’Connor and Rob Mahoney react to the opening weekend of the NBA playoffs

By Kevin O'Connor and Rob Mahoney

Kings Have Warriors on the Ropes, Eagles Center Jason Kelce on Jalen Hurts’s Contract and Career Stories, Plus ‘The Wager’ Author David Grann

Ryen also talks Draymond Green’s ejection and 76ers-Nets, and Kelce joins to discuss the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss and Hurts’s new contract

By Ryen Russillo

Updated Playoff Series Picks. Plus, Value Future Plays and Tuesday Best Bets.

The guys also talk about whether the Lakers can win the West, share how to bet the Sixers and Bucks, and talk about why Denver is undervalued

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more
Play

An In-Depth Bryce Young Breakdown: How His Size Defines His Play

Solak shares an in-depth film breakdown of how Young’s size defines his play, for both good and bad, and how he might fare in the NFL

By Ben Solak