Heel Trish Is Back and Speculating on CM Punk’s Return



With Dip busy agenting and agenting, Rosenberg and SGG are here to discuss the following on today’s episode:

Reports of CM Punk’s looming return to AEW and what that could look like following his scorched-earth press conference last year (8:05)

Record-breaking sales for this year’s SummerSlam (17:35)

Announced matches for this year’s Backlash (21:50)

Why SGG is out on high-fructose corn syrup (24:08)

Why Rosenberg doesn’t like what happened with Trish last night (30:42)

Plus, thoughts on Succession, mailbag (53:28), and Rosenberg’s engagement is on the rocks (2:15).

To join in on the conversation with the guys and the rest of the peckerheads, please join our Discord here.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Producer: Troy Farkas

