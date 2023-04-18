Updated Playoff Series Picks. Plus, Value Future Plays and Tuesday Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys share their updated thoughts on every playoff series, starting with GSW-SAC (1:00). Then, they discuss whether the Lakers can win the West (15:00), share how to bet the Sixers and Bucks (27:00), and talk about why Denver is undervalued (39:00). Finally, Raheem reveals today’s bet for The Hundred (44:00), and the guys close with best bets for Tuesday night’s games (49:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify