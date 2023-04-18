 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Updated Playoff Series Picks. Plus, Value Future Plays and Tuesday Best Bets.

The guys also talk about whether the Lakers can win the West, share how to bet the Sixers and Bucks, and talk about why Denver is undervalued

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys share their updated thoughts on every playoff series, starting with GSW-SAC (1:00). Then, they discuss whether the Lakers can win the West (15:00), share how to bet the Sixers and Bucks (27:00), and talk about why Denver is undervalued (39:00). Finally, Raheem reveals today’s bet for The Hundred (44:00), and the guys close with best bets for Tuesday night’s games (49:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Play

An In-Depth Bryce Young Breakdown: How His Size Defines His Play

Solak shares an in-depth film breakdown of how Young’s size defines his play, for both good and bad, and how he might fare in the NFL

By Ben Solak

The Warriors Are in Uncharted Territory and the Pressure Is Rising

Despite poor shooting from the Kings, the Warriors are down 2-0 for the first time in the entire Steph Curry era. They aren’t done yet, but the pressure is on.

By Zach Kram

Iconic Sporting Venues

Inspired by the recent Masters at Augusta, Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about iconic sporting venues

By Ian Wright

How UCL Qualification Affects Every Top 4 Contender

James and Emil also discuss missing out on the Champions League and who the biggest losers missing out on a fourth-place spot will be

By James Lawrence Allcott

‘Thru The Ringer’: Kings Up 2-0 Over the Warriors, State of NYC Baseball, and Way-Too-Soon World Series Futures

Tate Frazier and Kevin O’Connor react to the Sacramento Kings’ commanding win over the Golden State Warriors

By Tate Frazier, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more

How American Cities Can Avoid the “Urban Doom Loop”

Dror Poleg, an author who writes about the future of cities, talks about the effects of urban change on finance, work, real estate, and technology

By Derek Thompson