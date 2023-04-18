 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iconic Sporting Venues

Inspired by the recent Masters at Augusta, Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about iconic sporting venues

By Ian Wright
The Masters - Final Round Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Inspired by the recent Masters at Augusta, Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about iconic sporting venues. They talk about what makes places like Augusta so incredible, while also discussing playing or visiting legendary arenas and venues from Formula One through to tennis, baseball, basketball, cricket, football, and more!

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

