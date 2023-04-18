How UCL Qualification Affects Every Top 4 Contender

James Allcott and Emil Franchi discuss who of Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa will finish in the top four and what Champions League football means for the clubs. The pair also discuss who will be the biggest losers missing out on a coveted fourth-place spot. Can Brighton surprise everyone in the Champions League? What does it mean for the next Spurs manager? What’s next for Liverpool? All discussed in this week’s episode of The Ripple Effect.
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Emil Franchi
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
